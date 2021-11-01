We want change: Voters in Joubert Park show up at polls

Some elderly people queued from early Monday morning in the inner city while parents brought their children along to show them the importance of voting.

JOHANNESBURG - Joubert Park residents say unemployment, a lack of housing and electricity are some of the main issues that had forced them to go out and vote on Monday.

Sweetness Dube had her busy one-year-old son with her in the queue. She’s unemployed and lives in the Joubert Park area, which has a high crime rate, flooded roads and dilapidated flats.

She said she would be voting for change, so her son could have a better life.

“We need to get jobs; we are suffering because we don’t have jobs and crime in this country is too much.”

A man in the queue said the African National Congress (ANC) government had let him and his family down for far too long.

Voters there have urged all South Africans to turn up at the polls so they can exercise their democratic right to vote.

