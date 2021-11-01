WATCH LIVE: IEC gives update as election day draws to an end

Earlier on Monday, the commission said it was pleased with the flow of its operational plans.

JOHANNESBURG - At a time when concerns have been raised about voter turnout and a last-minute sprint to the voting booths, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is giving a fresh update on how the day has progressed.

Earlier on Monday, the commission said it was pleased with the flow of its operational plans.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.