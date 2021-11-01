Stations in KZN are open and safe for voters - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele said law enforcement agents managed to calm the situation in some areas of concern in the province.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said voting stations that were under threat in KwaZulu-Natal were open and voters could safely cast their ballots on Monday.



Cele said law enforcement agents managed to calm the situation in some areas of concern in the province.



“Things are going well. Those that want to vote must go and vote,” Cele said.

LIVE BLOG: Protests, power cuts & glitches plague some voting stations

He added that while residents had the right to air their grievances, disrupting the voting process would force officers to act.



IEC officials on Sunday abandoned their posts in Camperdown, just outside Pietermaritzburg following threats of violence.

At the same time in Umzinto, community members blocked the entrance to voting stations and a police officer was injured.



"The IEC people, local people, were very scared - they ran away. So, you know that we have trained police officers to take over in such a situation. We're glad to hear that those IEC people came back and they're working with police, police have saturated the place and that's fine," Cele added.

Police and other security agencies have been keeping a close eye on hotspot areas, especially in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which were hit by deadly violence and looting in July.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.