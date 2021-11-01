Soweto protest cleared as South Africans head to polls to vote for change
After months of legal wrangling and COVID-19, voting stations have opened across South Africa where millions will cast their ballots.
NATIONAL - After months of legal wrangling and worries about the COVID-19 pandemic, voting stations have opened across the country where millions of voters will be able to cast their ballots until 9pm.
However, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that anyone still in the queue at 9pm would not be turned away.
Twenty-six million voters across the country are expected to cast their vote in the local government elections.
SPORADIC PROTESTS
The Chris Hani Baragwanath Road was blocked off with tyres and rubble after an early morning protest.
Some traffic lights were also vandalised and knocked down in Dlamini.
It’s unclear what the protest was about but like many parts of Soweto, electricity was the main concern.
The disruption is strategic as it connects parts of Soweto, including Orlando, Pimville and Dlamini to what is known as ‘deep Soweto’.
Public order policing arrived to clear the rubble and to monitor the situation as residents came out of their houses to assess the damage.
READY TO VOTE FOR CHANGE
At Joubert Park in Johannesburg, voters said that electricity, corruption and houses were their biggest worries.
Resident Abram Rathebe said that he was tired of corruption, filthy streets and load reduction in his area and would be voting for change.
Meanwhile, 62-year-old Nosiphiwo Matshaya said that she wanted to vote for a party that would give her a house.
LITTLE POLICE PRESENCE
Despite assurances that there would be mass deployment of police in areas identified as hotspots, there's been no sightings of heavy police presence in troubled areas such as Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.
The township made headlines recently due to the rise of criminal syndicates in the area and the presence of a dangerous vigilante known as ‘John Wick’.
Mamelodi has over 175,000 registered voters and was deemed as one of the townships that would tip the vote in Gauteng where political parties hoped to make clean sweeps in Tshwane, among other metros, to avoid governing through coalitions.
Dozens of people have been making their way to work but some said that they hoped to make it back home in time to cast their votes in time.
