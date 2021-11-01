Soweto protest cleared as South Africans head to polls to vote for change

After months of legal wrangling and COVID-19, voting stations have opened across South Africa where millions will cast their ballots.

NATIONAL - After months of legal wrangling and worries about the COVID-19 pandemic, voting stations have opened across the country where millions of voters will be able to cast their ballots until 9pm.

ALSO READ: ‘Previous promises haven’t been kept’ – the reality of voter apathy in SA

However, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that anyone still in the queue at 9pm would not be turned away.

Twenty-six million voters across the country are expected to cast their vote in the local government elections.

SPORADIC PROTESTS

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Road was blocked off with tyres and rubble after an early morning protest.

Some traffic lights were also vandalised and knocked down in Dlamini.

It’s unclear what the protest was about but like many parts of Soweto, electricity was the main concern.

The disruption is strategic as it connects parts of Soweto, including Orlando, Pimville and Dlamini to what is known as ‘deep Soweto’.

Public order policing arrived to clear the rubble and to monitor the situation as residents came out of their houses to assess the damage.