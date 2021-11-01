Some voting stations see last-minute influx of voters as they gear to close

JOHANNESBURG - Some voting stations are now seeing increasing volumes of people heading out to polling stations as the clock ticks down to closing time.

Twenty-six million people are on the voters rolls and by lunch time, only 3.5 million had cast their ballots.

The IEC is hoping for the final push in numbers in these final minutes. Voting stations are set to close at 9 pm.

Snaking queues have been seen in many areas on Monday afternoon indicating that most people left the voting to the final hours.

Meanwhile, voters at the biggest station in Soweto have been venting their frustration largely at the government.

Almost 20,000 voters are registered at ward 135 in Protea Glen but in the last local government election in 2016 only 51% of them turned up.