Some Tshwane voters looking to push DA out of government

Residents of Mamelodi, Pretoria say they have witnessed an increase in crime and the collapse of services since the 2016 elections.

TSHWANE - Some Tshwane residents said that they were voting to push the Democratic Alliance (DA) out of government in the capital city.

Residents of Mamelodi, east of Pretoria said that they had witnessed an increase in crime and the collapse of services since the 2016 local government elections.

The DA has been governing the Tshwane metro through coalitions for the past five years.

These residents were among the first communities in the country who were the test subjects of coalition governance.

They said that they had seen crime increase in townships such as Mamelodi where gangs battled for control of sections of the area.

The police have also launched a manhunt for a vigilante known as "John Wick".

Sarah Mothobi said that she was voting for a political party that she trusted would turn things around.

The DA got 43% of the vote while the ANC secured 41% of the vote in the last elections.