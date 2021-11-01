Smaller parties hopeful they will have say in who governs municipalities

While larger parties continue putting on a show of confidence, smaller parties have been focused on what the low voter turnout could mean.

JOHANNESBURG - With political analysts predicting more hung municipalities, smaller parties are positive that they will have a say in who governs the country's municipalities.

In 2016, the low numbers pushed the EFF into kingmaker status, which used its influence to determine how Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay should be governed.

While parties like the PA, PAC and the AIC were critical in keeping the ANC in power in Ekurhuleni.

ATM, which only participated in national elections in 2019, is now eyeing the local polls.



Its spokesperson Sbusiso Mncwabe said: “No experts or analysts were talking about us, but we came up with two seats in the National Assembly. One seat in the Eastern Cape and one seat in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Cope, which has been on a downward trajectory, said it remained positive and optimistic with its spokesperson Denis Bloem saying it would never stop trying to have some influence in the country's municipalities.

