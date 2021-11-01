Scuffle breaks out as voters told to queue in an alphabetical order in Tshwane

This allegedly happened at the Orefile Primary School in Olievenhoutbosch, in Tshwane, at the instruction the presiding officer.

OLIEVENHOUTBOSCH - A scuffle has broken out at a voting station after people were apparently told to line up in an alphabetical order

to cast their ballots.

This allegedly happened at the Orefile Primary School in Olievenhoutbosch, in Tshwane, at the instruction the presiding officer.

Residents tried to force their way through the voting station, which saw Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officials blocking the hallway.

It's understood the presiding officer told voters to sort themselves in alphabetical order.

This puzzling directive has caused confusion and disarray with some residents skipping the queue, as others who have been in the snaking line since morning are overlooked.

“We’re dealing with angry people here, who’ve been here since morning. So how do you justify that? The presiding officer is telling them he is authorised to make such decisions.”

Disgruntled by the heat and confusion, those who were anxious to have their say have now turned back.