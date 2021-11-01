SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot
Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipalities.
HOUGHTON - Former President Thabo Mbeki cast his vote in Houghton, saying that the country needed “honest people, not thieves”.
While media cameras and photographers followed him to his voting booth, a calm and relaxed Mbeki took his time to cast his ballot.
Outside, he spoke to journalist briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption free municipalities.
Mbeki said that many municipalities faced service delivery problems and many new councillors would have to face reality when they were voted in.
He said that whoever won these elections would have to work with other councillors and urged all those contesting not to treat each other like enemies.
