SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot

Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipalities.

HOUGHTON - Former President Thabo Mbeki cast his vote in Houghton, saying that the country needed “honest people, not thieves”.

While media cameras and photographers followed him to his voting booth, a calm and relaxed Mbeki took his time to cast his ballot.

Outside, he spoke to journalist briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption free municipalities.