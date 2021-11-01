‘Previous promises haven’t been kept’ – the reality of voter apathy in SA

Eyewitness News spoke to some citizens who were disillusioned and would not be making their mark in the local government elections.

SOWETO - While millions are preparing to cast their ballots on Monday, many other eligible South Africans are not too keen to line up.

Duduzile Banda is a passionate car mechanic in Chiawelo, Soweto, which also happens to be the hometown of the country's president.

When millions of South Africans make their way to the polling stations today, she will be working as usual.

"I last voted in 2009. But I won't be voting again because I don't see any difference. Our grannies have voted in the past, but there hasn't been any change. The only change I have witnessed in South Africa is freedom, and we are thankful. But why are they failing to follow up on the promises they make?" asked Banda.

The 30-year-old is among the many of eligible voters who've chosen to abstain.

But the IEC’s Sy Mamabolo said if somebody like Banda wasn't satisfied with issues of local governance, her vote became an important tool for change.

"An election every five years gives you an opportunity to decide who you think is best suited to deliver on your own aspirations as a person. That's what the elections are about…to assess the candidates."

Figures show there are at least 115,000 fewer citizens registered for this year's elections, compared to 2016.

