Police Minister Cele 'very happy' with first few hours of voting

Police and other security agencies have been keeping a close eye on hotspot areas, especially in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng which were earlier hit by deadly violence and looting in July.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the first few hours of voting seemed to have gone off smoothly.

"So far, we're very happy but you must remember that everybody still feels fine and everybody's still sober and some places are relatively empty. Wait until the afternoon, when queues are long and people get irritated," the minister said.

Cele said that they had dealt with some pressing issues in KwaZulu-Natal, including having police take over operations at some stations in the area.

On Sunday night, he was part of a community meeting in the uMdoni municipality, where some residents were trying to prevent others from voting.

"The IEC people, local people, were very scared - they ran away. So, you know that we have trained police officers to take over in such a situation. We're glad to hear that those IEC people came back and they're working with police, police have saturated the place and that's fine."

