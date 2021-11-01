Police explain journo's forced removal from Soweto voting station

A heated exchange between Newsroom Afrika journalist Ziniko Mhlaba and the police played out live on air, with Mhlaba asking why he was being detained.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said that a journalist and cameraman were forcibly removed from a voting station in Soweto for allegedly interfering in the work of the presiding officer there.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said that it was unfortunate that the incident resulted in a confrontation between police and the journalists.

Naidoo added that the matter had been escalated to Gauteng Police Police Commissioner Elias Mawela, who ordered the release of the journalist and an investigation into the matter.

