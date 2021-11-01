No fatalities reported after explosion at Helderberg Denel facility

It's not clear what caused the blast but it appears there were no fatalities as a result.

CAPE TOWN - The Helderberg region was rocked overnight by a massive explosion at the Denel facility.

Pictures from the Western Cape's traffic centre show a huge fireball in the sky over the factory.

Macassar ward councillor, Rhoda Ann Bazier, was one of the people who rushed to the scene.

"When we got ot the gate, there were a lot of people standing there - the police, emergency services and so forth. There was an explosion inside but there were no fatalities."

In 2018, an explosion at the Denel munitions facility killed 8 people.

The second part of an official inquiry into that blast began in mid-October.

