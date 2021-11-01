Nelson Mandela Bay won't survive 5 more years of the ANC, says Zille

DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille said the metro could still be saved.

GQEBERHA - Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille said on Monday that her biggest fear for Nelson Mandela Bay was the African National Congress (ANC) regaining control of the metro.

"Well, it's the last chance for Nelson Mandela Bay. They won't survive another five years of the ANC, they genuinely won't," said Zille who had been out and about in the metro since 7 am.

She said the metro could still be saved: "Nelson Mandela Bay can still be saved by a good government and an honest government and one that is staffed by competent people but it will not survive another year of looting."



ANC and DA leaders were out in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday to get supporters out to vote.

The hotly contested metro saw good turnout in some DA strongholds in the northern areas of the metro as well as voting stations in KwaZakhele.

ANC provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela visited traditional ANC strongholds in Motherwell and Uitenhage.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.