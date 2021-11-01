Mpumalanga first-time voter: ‘I’m voting for same party as my dad’

Donovan Mosterd Donovan, who turned 18 in July, said he wouldn't have voted if his father didn't force him.

WITBANK - There were long queues at some polling stations in Emalahleni where first time voter Donovan Mosterd and his father waited for almost an hour to vote.

Mosterd, who turned 18 in July, said he wouldn't have voted if his father didn't force him.

He also said he would vote for the same party as his dad: “Growing up, you just follow the majority vote and follow the leader and that would be your dad.”

ALSO READ:

Mosterd will leave town next year to go study and said he didn't think he would return.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane said the struggle to vote was tough and the youth should realise this: “We have a challenge with the born-frees and we are conscientising them and saying wherever you are, you must not forget your roots.”

Many of the voters at the station were older, they recalled the time when the run-down building and courts were once used as a municipal sports ground for games like Korfbal and Jukskei.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.