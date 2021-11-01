Mantashe: Eskom is the biggest opposition this elections ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was casting his vote at Freeway Park primary school in Ward 43 in Boksburg on Monday. African National Congress

Elections 2021 JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said on Monday that Eskom was a pressing issue that needed to be dealt with. "The biggest opposition this election is Eskom because they do all sorts of irrational things at times and we must swim against that wave," he said. Mantashe was casting his vote at Freeway Park primary school in Ward 43 in Boksburg on Monday. #LGE2021 #yourcityyourvote ANC National chairperson Gwede Mantashe casts his vote at Freeway Park primary school in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. : @Xanderleigh_M pic.twitter.com/lUW1CVuZGM EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2021

Mantashe said he was confident the party would take the full majority of the Johannesburg metro, saying they had delivered services to residents.

However, voters in Boksburg complained about poor service delivery, with the lack of water and electricity being the biggest headache to communities.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday the ongoing power crisis wouldn't hurt his party at the polls.

“Will it have a negative impact on the elections? I think not because people understand where we are. They are angry, but at the same time, they have come to understand and internalise the explanations that have been given.”

