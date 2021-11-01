KwaZakhele community in Eastern Cape out early to cast their votes

Voting stations in KwaZakhele in Nelson Mandela Bay are hive of activity, with many voters arriving more than an hour early to cast their ballots.

KWAZAKHELE - It seems some Eastern Cape residents are throwing themselves into voting with gusto.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga will also be casting his ballot in the ANC-run ward.

Voters in KwaZakhele and suburbs like Summerstrand in Gqeberha braved the windy and cold weather to vote early and get on with their public holiday.

Independent candidate Jacques Wittle is contesting under the One Movement SA as mayoral candidate. He believes ward committees should be supported for things to change on the ground.

Yandani Yeko, the EFF ward candidate in KwaZakhele’s ward 18, where Bhanga will be voting, says there are no streetlights and people get mugged and attacked every day.

“Our kids cannot carry cellphones in this ward. It is bad.”

In the same area, leaking sewage drains are right in front of the voting station where the mayor will cast his ballot and residents want simple things like this addressed by whoever is elected.

