John Hlophe not shortlisted for chief justice post - report

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has not been shortlisted to be the country's next chief justice, according to News24. The publication said it obtained confirmation from two independent sources with direct knowledge of the process that Hlophe's name did not appear on the final shortlist sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Hlophe has been embroiled in controversy.

In August, the Judicial Service Commission Tribunal found he violated his oath of office by approaching two Constitutional Court justices in 2008 over the case relating to former President Jacob Zuma and arms company, Thales.

In a statement at the time, the JSC said the matter would be referred to the National Assembly for its decision.

Hlophe later took the matter to court in an urgent application to interdict the National Assembly from instituting impeachment proceedings against him and to stop the Judicial Service Commission from considering whether or not to recommend that Ramaphosa suspend him. He later dropped that bid.

The Helen Suzman Foundation was earlier this month among interest groups that objected to the nomination of Hlophe and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for the top post of Constitutional Court Chief Justice. Mkhwebane has since pulled out of the race.

The Economic Freedom Fighters recently threw its weight behind Hlophe.

"Our position as EFF is that we are going to defend our own. He is a black judge whom we do understand is being persecuted under the white arrogance of the judiciary in this country", said the EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi.

