'It's getting worse' - Joubert Park voters just want stable power, water supply

There was a steady queue at Joubert Park, Gauteng's largest voting station, where voters said they did not want to check schedules to determine whether they would have basic services like water and electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - Voters at Joubert Park in Gauteng said on Monday that they just wanted water to come out of their taps and for their lights to stay on in neighbourhoods.

Rani Khumalo, a father of two, told Eyewitness News that all he wanted was reliable electricity and water supply.

"It's getting worse. Before the end of the month, you're running out of electricity and even cold water," he said.



There was a steady queue at Joubert Park, Gauteng's largest voting station, where voters said they did not want to check schedules to determine whether they would have basic services like water and electricity.

GALLERY: SA heads to the polls in local govt elections

Meanwhile, a grandmother from the area said that she was voting so that she could to feel safer in her neighbourhood.

Driving in the streets in Joubert Park is no easy task. The road is riddled with potholes, water is streaming onto the road and uncollected rubbish is everywhere.

Millions of South Africans are registered to vote in the sixth democratic local government elections.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.