Go

In wake of deadly Phoenix violence, residents hope their vote brings change

Most of them have told Eyewitness News that they wanted to see change in the troubled township.

Voters making their way inside the Earlington Secondary School voting station in Phoenix to cast their votes on 1 November 2021. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
Voters making their way inside the Earlington Secondary School voting station in Phoenix to cast their votes on 1 November 2021. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
15 minutes ago

PHOENIX - Phoenix residents have started arriving at the Swanvale Primary School voting station to cast their votes.

Most of them have told Eyewitness News that they wanted to see change in the troubled township.

After several days of violence in Phoenix in July, which claimed 36 lives, residents said that they would be voting for change in the community and they hope that their mark will make a difference.

This is what resident, Vinodhan Naidoo, had to say: "The reason that I would liek to see change, not only in our country but also where I live in Phoenix because as you know, a lot has been going on over the past few months in Phoenix."

Community member Colleen Reuben said that she hoped that her vote would bring about better governance.

"The reason why I'm voting is because I prefer a better government and for better progress in our community. I feel as a voter, I have a right to stand up for myself and for the community around me," Reuben said.

About 4,400 voters are expected at the Swanvale Primary School voting station on Monday.

GALLERY: SA heads to the polls in local govt elections

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Elections

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA