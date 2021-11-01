In wake of deadly Phoenix violence, residents hope their vote brings change Most of them have told Eyewitness News that they wanted to see change in the troubled township. 2021 local government elections

Phoenix killings PHOENIX - Phoenix residents have started arriving at the Swanvale Primary School voting station to cast their votes. Most of them have told Eyewitness News that they wanted to see change in the troubled township. After several days of violence in Phoenix in July, which claimed 36 lives, residents said that they would be voting for change in the community and they hope that their mark will make a difference. A few voters are now making their way inside the Earlington Secondary School voting station in Phoenix to cast their votes, and it stands only 58 voters out of the expected estimation of 2 200 voters have voted here. #elections pic.twitter.com/bIsH2MO3X6 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2021

This is what resident, Vinodhan Naidoo, had to say: "The reason that I would liek to see change, not only in our country but also where I live in Phoenix because as you know, a lot has been going on over the past few months in Phoenix."

Community member Colleen Reuben said that she hoped that her vote would bring about better governance.

"The reason why I'm voting is because I prefer a better government and for better progress in our community. I feel as a voter, I have a right to stand up for myself and for the community around me," Reuben said.

About 4,400 voters are expected at the Swanvale Primary School voting station on Monday.

