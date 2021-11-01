IEC: We're pleased with voter progress, 99% of poll stations were operational

It has, however, reported several incidents around the country that hampered operations at some voting stations.

JOHANNESBURG - As election day wraps up on Monday, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said it was generally pleased with how the day had progressed.

By 1 pm on Monday, the IEC reported that 99% of its more than 23,000 stations had opened on time and the turnout exceeded 3.5 million.

The IEC said it was happy with how voting across the country was progressing despite a number of incidents that had been reported in some areas.

In KwaZulu-Natal, about 20 voting stations could not open on time while in the Eastern Cape, 19 stations could not open at all because of community protests.

In eThekwini, a presiding officer was arrested after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box.

An Newzroom Afrika journalist Ziniko Mhlaba was also arrested live on air after he was accused by a police officer of distracting an IEC official.

The IEC’s Glen Mashinini has described the incident as regrettable.

“The electoral commission regrets the arrest of a Newzroom Afrika journalist at a voting station in Soweto. After intervention, the journalist has been released and an investigation into the circumstances of that arrest will be instituted.”

Meanwhile, some voters have been left frustrated after not being able to cast their ballots due to glitches with the IEC’s voter management devices.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said so far, most of their devices were functioning well.

The IEC has once again called on South Africans to go out and vote with polling stations expected to close at 9 pm on Monday.

