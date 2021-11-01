IEC voting stations stir to life as SA wakes up to election day

Millions of South Africans will head to the polls to make their mark in the 2021 local government elections.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Millions of South Africans will head to the polls to make their mark in the 2021 local government elections.

In Goodwood in Cape Town, a chilly, rainy start greeted the first voters in the queue.

The South African Weather Services sent out an advisory warning of cold, wet and windy conditions over the Western Cape but no matter the circumstances, voting stations opened at 7am sharp.

There has been little sign of life at most stations when Eyewitness News passed through the area.

However, there was some activity at Goodwood Park Primary where Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officials were seen doing last-minute preparations before the polls opened.