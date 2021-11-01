IEC: Several isolated disruptions but 3.5 million people have cast their ballots

The IEC admitted that there had been several isolated incidents across the country including the arrest of a Newzroom Afrika journalist.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 3.5 million South Africans have so far cast their ballots across the country in the local government elections.

Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chair Glen Mashinini, in a media update from the results operating centre in Tshwane, said 99% of the 23,000 voting stations opened on time.

He admitted that there had been several isolated incidents across the country including the arrest of a Newzroom Afrika journalist on Monday morning.

A number of voting stations in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape could not open due to community protests.

Mashinini said that despite isolated incidents, they were satisfied with the voting process so far.

Earlier, the IEC said that a presiding officer was arrested in eThekwini after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box. But, it said, this did not affect the voting process.

