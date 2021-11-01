IEC: Official arrested in eThekwini for trying to put marked ballots into box

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), however, said that this had not affected Monday's voting process.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that a presiding officer was arrested in eThekwini after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box.

The commission, however, said that this had not affected Monday's voting process.

It said that there'd been a strong voter turn out at the more than 23,000 polling venues, with less than one percent of delays reported due to tents being blown over by strong winds overnight, the late arrival of election staff and voting material

The IEC will give a detailed update on other incidents at a media briefing at 1pm.

