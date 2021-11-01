IEC apologises to Change party over ballot paper error

It said the tampered with ballot papers in the City of Joburg and in Ekurhuleni and put the wrong name alongside its logo and wanted the elections halted over this error.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Monday night apologised to the Change party for an error on the ballot papers.

The party claimed that the IEC deliberately mixed up its name and logo. It said the tampered with ballot papers in the City of Joburg and in Ekurhuleni and put the wrong name alongside its logo and wanted the elections halted over this error.

The IEC on Monday admitted to making the mistake and apologised.

IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya said: “The commission offers its sincere apologies to the leadership, supporters and voters of Change party for this error on the ballot.”

Party president Lesiba Molokomme earlier said their name appeared as Active Movement for Change.

Moepya said the party sought a resolution to the matter from the onset: “The IEC wishes to thank Change leadership for the position we have arrived at and we want you to know that this nation can still find people of goodwill, who deal with issues in an amicable way that we have dealt with this matter.”

He said a solution was found but did not give further details on what it entailed exactly.

Although elections couldn’t be halted over this matter, the party earlier said it accepted the error, seemingly wanting to move on from the matter.

