Good's De Lille hopes party shows growth in elections

CAPE TOWN - Good party leader Patricia de Lille braved the heavy rain in Cape Town on Monday to make her mark, saying that she was relieved that voting day was finally here.

"To me, it's come rain or sunshine today, we have to do our civil duty, we have to go and vote," she told Eyewitness News, adding that election day was for voters to judge and to choose their political party.

It is Good's first time contesting in the local government elections.