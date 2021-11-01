Good's De Lille hopes party shows growth in elections
CAPE TOWN - Good party leader Patricia de Lille braved the heavy rain in Cape Town on Monday to make her mark, saying that she was relieved that voting day was finally here.
"To me, it's come rain or sunshine today, we have to do our civil duty, we have to go and vote," she told Eyewitness News, adding that election day was for voters to judge and to choose their political party.
It is Good's first time contesting in the local government elections.
#LGE2021 GOOD leader Patricia de Lille casting her vote in Pinelands. LI pic.twitter.com/PsBkptw2PWEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2021
De Lille said that the party had worked hard to reach communities while on the campaign trail.
"We are only participating in five provinces, 45 municipalities, 6 metros... we're a growing party and very happy with the reach," she said.
De Lille was one of many residents armed with umbrellas and winter jackets bundled up against extremely harsh weather in Cape Town.
Voter queues dwindled by midday at Pinelands Primary School as heavy rains continued to fall.
