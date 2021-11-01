George voters call for unity after elections

Voters in George in the Western Cape called for unity in the local municipal council following Monday’s local government elections.

GEORGE - Voters in George in the Western Cape called for unity in the local municipal council following Monday’s local government elections.

"It doesn't matter who comes in, after the voting we must all just stand together," a George resident told Eyewitness News.

George residents lined up at a polling station in the CBD and braved the cold and rainy weather to cast their ballots.

Some of them said that they felt that the town council had done a good job so far.

"If they keep doing what they’re doing, we're happy,” said one voter.



George voters urged those who were not planning to vote to go out and make their mark and “take a stand because we cannot go on like this”.

Another voter said that if everyone “votes for the right people, we’ll make South Africa better”.



The Democratic Alliance (DA) hopes to retain its power in the Western Cape but opposition parties feel that they stand a chance to dent the DA's support.

Local party, Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners, which holds two seats in the municipal council and one seat in the district council, said that there were a number of service delivery challenges that it believed it could fix.

