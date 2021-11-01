Family of murdered Tshepo Motaung left emotional after voting

Tshepo Motaung died from his wounds after he was shot 20 times by unknown gunmen last month. They are yet to be arrested.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a Pretoria African National Congress (ANC) councillor candidate who was shot dead in the lead up to election day said the voting experience had been a tough and emotional one.



He was a candidate for ward 22 in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, and is one of the eight councillor candidates who were murdered across the country during the campaigning period.

“The question that we still have is why he was shot like that, like a dog, 20 bullets is not child’s play.”

This is the question that has occupied Tebogo Motaung’s mind since he had to identify his brother’s lifeless body after he was riddled with bullets on the evening of Heritage Day last month.

This question stayed with Tebogo even as he walked from his modest home to the nearby high school to cast his vote.

Tall, just like his brother was, Tebogo’s stature almost shrinks as he explains the emotions that played out when he finally cast his vote.

“It brought a lot of memories about my brother. He was somebody who was looking forward to this day. I was picturing him, how it was going to be for him. I know he was going to be jolly, going up and down and hands-on. It is not the same, but we just have to vote.”

Tebogo said he voted for the ANC in honour of his brother’s memory as he had stood for public office to ensure the party won the Tshwane metro back.

The ANC lost the city to the Democratic Alliance-led coalition in 2016 after fierce infighting over councillor candidates and its mayoral selection that spilled over into public protests.

