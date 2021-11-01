Eager Thembalethu residents head to polls early to cast votes
Many will be making their decision based on what they call poor service delivery and a lack of opportunity for young people.
GEORGE - Queues are forming outside a polling station in Thembalethu, George as eager voters wait to cast their ballots on Monday morning.
Their ward is in a Democratic Alliance-run area and that party is hoping to retain the majority it won in the 2016 local government elections.
Loud music livens up the area outside the entrance to the Tabatha Primary School in ward 12, Thembalethu.
#LGE2021 #YourCityYourVote Voting station in Ward 12 Thembalethu, George. : @KevinJohnBrandt pic.twitter.com/8gGnvI5lsAEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2021
Just before voting stations opened on Monday morning, people had already lined up, eager to cast their ballot.
"I'm excited to vote for the ANC," one voter said.
Zolani Thomas (35) highlighted why young people, in particular, should go out to vote.
"If I vote, maybe it will change something," Thomas explained.
Whilst the town is DA-run, this ward is an African National Congress (ANC) one but Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ward councillor candidate, Luvuyo Ncamile, feels that the party has a good chance of snatching it from the ANC.
