Eager Thembalethu residents head to polls early to cast votes

Many will be making their decision based on what they call poor service delivery and a lack of opportunity for young people.

GEORGE - Queues are forming outside a polling station in Thembalethu, George as eager voters wait to cast their ballots on Monday morning.

Their ward is in a Democratic Alliance-run area and that party is hoping to retain the majority it won in the 2016 local government elections.

Loud music livens up the area outside the entrance to the Tabatha Primary School in ward 12, Thembalethu.