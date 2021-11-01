DA's CT mayoral candidate Hill-Lewis encouraged by voter turnout in Edgemead Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday morning. 2021 local government elections

Democratic Alliance DA CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis has cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday morning. Joined by his wife, Hill-Lewis admitted that he was feeling quite anxious. "I must say that I'm feeling a little bit anxious but I'm sure that my nerves will calm through the day and it's wonderful to come here and see such a great turnout at 7.30 in Edgemead, my home town, that really does warm the heart and calm the nerves, so if the turnout is good even when it's a bit chilly this morning, that's a good sign across the city," Hill-Lewis said. #LGE2021 DA CT Mayoral Candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis has cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall this morning, along with his wife. LI pic.twitter.com/yU76U7lZBI EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2021

He was, however, encouraged by the snaking queue outside the building since before 7 am, even though the cool and rainy weather was less than ideal for queuing.

Higher voter turnout generally works in the party’s favour as it seeks to consolidate its mandate in the Western Cape’s largest metro.

Most residents here have told Eyewitness News that they were happy with service delivery in ward 5.

Others said that more could be done to improve infrastructure, like potholes in the streets.

One Edgemead resident said that she was happy to cast her vote: "I'm feeling very excited about the fact that I am able to give a vote and that everything here is calm and everyone is keen to do what they're supposed to do, so I think that I'm part of a very nice community."

