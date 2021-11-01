Coalition government? No, thanks, say Southern Cape political parties

Opposition parties vying for majority votes in the Bitou Municipality in the Southern Cape want outright wins this election, saying that coalition governments don’t work.

The town council has been plagued by political instability over the last several years.

Certain of victory, the African National Congress (ANC)’s Sandiso Gcabayi said that for better service delivery, the party needed to walk this coming term alone.

The ANC parted ways with the Active United Front whose mayoral candidate, Punkie Mavis, said that coalitions only worked if parties were able to meet each other halfway.

The newly formed Ikhwezi Political Movement’s president, Nokuzola Kolwapi, said that they were looking to stimulate economic development in the area to unlock more job opportunities.

Residents said that regardless of which party takes over, they’re looking to local leaders who could eradicate their mounting service delivery frustrations.

