Change Party that blamed IEC for ballot paper mix-up accepts error

JOHANNESBURG - A smaller political party, which claims its name and logo were deliberately mixed up on the ballot paper and initially wanted to have the local government elections halted, said it had now accepted the error by the IEC.

Change Party claims the commission tampered with ballot papers in the City of Joburg and put the wrong name alongside its logo.

Party president Lesiba Molokomme said the PR ballot paper that they signed off on was not the one voters found in the booths.

He said instead, their party’s name appeared as Active Movement for Change.

Molokomme believes this was intentional: “We have been talking with the IEC since after 1 pm and our demands have been clear; we want them to stop the elections so that you can prove to the nation that you are pro-democracy because the voters and the party are going to suffer at the end of the day.”

According to analysts, the election cannot be halted.

However, any aggrieved party can lodge a complaint, which will be looked into after the vote.

