Cable theft threatens voting in Johannesburg

Five people were arrested on Monday night for cable theft. It led to power outages in Tarantal, threatening voting in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power was working with Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officials in Edenvale on Monday to ensure voting was not disrupted.

It comes after two electricity cables were stolen in Tarantal, east of Johannesburg, leading to power outages.

City Power's Isaac Mangena on Monday said the outages threatened voting in ward 81.

"But we have already communicated with IEC colleagues on the ground there, so that at least generators can kick in and voting is not disrupted."

A total of five people were arrested on Monday night for the crime, Mangena said.

"We found them with cutting tools and also a Nissan bakkie that was used to carry the cables."

At the same time, there were power outages in the north of Johannesburg, including Bryanston, Ferndale, Northriding, Strydompark and Boskruin. Mangena said technicians suspected that overloading at the Olivedale substation was behind Monday's blackouts.

"Three distributors will remain off until the load has been subsided. We've got a team that's basically monitoring to ensure that we deal with these issues. Protection teams are on site currently. They are busy also trying to investigate what the cause of the overloading is. But we will be able to update customers as and when information becomes available".

The northern parts of Johannesburg, in particular, have been rocked by frequent power outages in recent times. This has led to attempted breaking-ins to some complexes in Northriding and the surrounding areas.

Residents have been left vulnerable, especially in the early hours of the morning. Security teams expressed concern as outages were becoming a daily occurrence, giving rise to opportunistic criminality.

