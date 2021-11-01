ANC North West IPC convener Dantjie asks voters to 'give them another chance' African National Congress (ANC) North West interim provincial committee convener Susan Dantjie has told the community that while the ANC government had made mistakes it was still committed to changing their lives. African National Congress ANC

North West IPC RUSTENBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) North West interim provincial committee convener Susan Dantjie has cast her vote in Chaneng near Rustenburg. She kept with the party messaging, apologising for past errors, and asking residents to give them another chance to govern. #LGE2021 ANC North West IPC convener Suzan Dantjie cast her vote at the Bonwakgogo voting station in Chaneng, Rustenburg this morning. MS pic.twitter.com/OuUtd6HVTl EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2021

In the last local government elections in 2016, the ANC received 53% of the vote in the area, which falls under ward 2 of the Rustenburg Local Municipality.

Dantjie joined the more than 3,000 voters expected to cast their ballot at the station.

The branch has had its fair share of internal battles, which residents blame for many of the problems in local municipalities across the province.

Dantjie has told the community that while the ANC government had made mistakes it was still committed to changing their lives.

Independent Electoral Commission officials said that voting had run smoothly at the Bonwakgogo polling station so far, where queues were moving fast.

