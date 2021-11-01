ANC leader Ramaphosa stands firm on desire for outright win in Gauteng

Ramaphosa said that he had received positive views from South Africans promising to cast their vote.

He said that was good news for the ANC, adding: “We are looking forward, as the African National Congress, to an overwhelming victory here in Johannesburg and an overwhelming victory in the various metros."

He described his experience while campaigning for elections, explaining “This has been a very enriching process of interfacing and interacting with our people, getting to know their aspirations, their hopes and their disappointments and engaging with them without any fear and with great humility."

He said this was the one election where the ANC had clearly promised to do better.

