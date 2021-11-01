ActionSA, FF Plus set for major roles in battles for Joburg, Tshwane - analyst

Election Analyst Dawie Scholz said on Monday Tshwane and Johannesburg will be the metros to watch in Gauteng as ActionSA and the Freedom Front Plus may challenge the status quo.

JOHANNESBURG - Election analyst Dawie Scholz said on Monday that Tshwane and Johannesburg would be the Gauteng metros to watch in this year's local government elections.

In the 2016 local government elections, the African National Congress (ANC) failed to win majorities in Tshwane and Johannesburg and the addition of Herman Mashaba's ActionSA party this year provided more of a challenge for the ANC.

"I think there is a real sense that ActionSA is going to get some support today, we just don't know how much. It may be significant. I think it's going to at least be somewhat significant, we just don't know how much."



ActionSA is only contesting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, but another potential challenger to the status quo is the Freedom Front Plus.



The party campaigned across the nation and made a particular drive to gain ground in coastal areas.



Scholz said that the Freedom Front Plus could also play a role in the battle for Tshwane in particular.



"We know in 2019 they got quite a significant chunk of the Afrikaans vote and that is particularly significant in Tshwane and Gauteng. That's going to be a really important outcome determiner for particularly Tshwane and very important for the DA's overall result as well, so I think that's certainly one to watch closely,” Scholz said.



