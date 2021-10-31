All Nation Band gives Ramaphosa's Ivory Park election rally a musical boost

An all-girl band came out, not only to play for President Cyril Ramaphosa, but also to support his election campaign in Ivory park

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa enjoyed a break from the community protests that followed him on the campaign trail these past few weeks. Instead, when he went to campaign in Ivory Park, near Johannesburg, ahead of Monday’s elections, he was greeted by an all-girl group of drum majorettes.

When the 13- and 14-year-olds from the All Nation Band heard ANC loudhailers on their township’s streets announcing that Ramaphosa would be addressing a rally on Saturday, they turned up at the Kopanong Sports Grounds and played for him.

The president afterwards wanted to donate to the band: “Who can we contact? “With vigor and excited they responded: “My number”. He then asked: “Who do the donations go to?”. “To us! And then we buy new clothes and drums”, they told him.

Ramaphosa went on to address the group of residents gathered at the sports ground. He said current Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane had plans to improve the water and sewage systems in Ivory Park, as well as the layout of the central business district.

Election polls, however, indicate that the ANC could again get below 50% of the vote in the metro. At the 2016 local government elections, the governing party was toppled by the Democratic Alliance. Businessman-turned-politician, Herman Mashaba, went on to become the city’s mayor.

Most of the girls who performed for Ramaphosa on Saturday were too young to vote. But they said, if they could, they would vote for the ANC: “We like Ramaphosa you know. Our president, our money grant, our daddy. Our grants, NSFAS, everything!” One of them hopes to be president one day while another plans to be a chartered accountant. Most of the rest said they wanted to be journalists one day.