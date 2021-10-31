Mashaba files bid to set aside maladministration findings by PP against him

He said on Sunday that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report is the result of a so-called 'anonymous' complaint to her office by the ANC, alleging maladministration with respect to irregular appointments, irregular salary increases and financial mismanagement.

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has filed an application to review and set aside findings made against him by the Public Protector.

ActionSA national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni: “ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has filed an application to review and set aside erroneous findings made by embattled Public Protector in her report of December 2020.”

Mashaba said Mkhwebane materially misdirected herself in addressing the merits of the scurrilous complaint.

He further added her supposed findings were unconstitutional, unlawful, irrational, and invalid and looks forward to resolving the matter in court.

