'It was a mission': JHB voter says stations aren't conducive to disabled people

With special voting continuing in the local government elections on Sunday, a Johannesburg man has raised concerns about the lack of provisions made for disabled people.

With special voting continuing in the local government elections on Sunday, a Johannesburg man has raised concerns about the lack of provisions made for disabled people.

Joburg resident Max Ashton spoke to Eyewitness News about the challenges he faced while making his way to a voting station.

Ashton was eager to vote but it proved to be a headache to get to a polling station on his mobility scooter, which he uses to get around as he has problems with his legs and cannot stand for long periods.

He said he wished election officials made more an effort to accommodate people with disabilities in the area.

Ashton said: "I feel very privileged to be able to vote but I would have liked a station which is a bit more friendly towards disabled people. It was a mission to get in and a mission to get out."

This was Ashton's the first time registering for a special vote. "The main reason I registered for it was because I didn't want huge amounts of queues on Monday with COVID," he said.

IEC officials were kept busy at the weekend making home visits for voting.

Stations for special votes opened at 8am on Saturday and is set to close at 5pm Sunday with the rest of the public casting their ballots on Monday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.