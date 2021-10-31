Eskom is frantically restoring power in parts of Gauteng

Eskom said it was continuing to restore power to parts of Gauteng. Some of the outages were caused by a go-slow by some technicians.

Eskom said on Sunday it was still attending to unplanned power cuts in some parts of Gauteng. There were a number of outages across the province due to what the power utility said were as a result of multiple network faults.

It said delays in attending to reports were also exacerbated by a go-slow by some technicians.

Eskom’s Daphne Mokwena said the power utility has now made progress: “We can confirm that Eskom management met with the trade unions and the labour matters that were raised with management were resolved with the agreement that technicians will resume with operations”.

Mokwena said management expected everything to return to normality as soon as possible. “We are working on restoring supply to the areas that are still affected. But due to the backlog, the turnaround time would be longer than normal”.

Eskom announced rolling blackouts over a week ago.

However, the power utility suspended power cuts on Friday, a few days before the municipal elections, saying that generation capacity had improved.

Speaking to journalists on the side-lines of an election campaign in Ivory Park on Saturday, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country's power crisis won't affect the elections.

“Will it have a negative impact on the elections? I will think not, because people understand where we are. They are angry, but at the same time, they have come to understand and internalise the explanations that have been given.”