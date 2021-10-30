Go

Sudanese security forces kill two during anti-coup protests: medics ab-mz/it

"Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet.

Sudanese protesters burn tyres during a demonstration in Omdurman, the capital's twin city, urging the government to step down over delayed justice and recent harsh economic reforms, on June 30, 2021. Picture: Ebrahim Hadim / AFP
Sudanese protesters burn tyres during a demonstration in Omdurman, the capital's twin city, urging the government to step down over delayed justice and recent harsh economic reforms, on June 30, 2021. The demonstrations were triggered by growing popular discontent against a recent government and after the IMF approved $2.5 billion loan and debt relief deal Sudan that will see the country's external debt reduced by some $50 billion. Picture: Ebrahim Hadim / AFP
KHARTOUM - Sudanese security forces killed two people on Saturday during protests against this week's military coup, medics said.

It added that one was shot in the head while the other was shot in the stomach.

