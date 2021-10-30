Sudanese security forces kill two during anti-coup protests: medics ab-mz/it

"Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet.

KHARTOUM - Sudanese security forces killed two people on Saturday during protests against this week's military coup, medics said.

It added that one was shot in the head while the other was shot in the stomach.

