Saftu rejects announcement that power from IPPs will be added to grid

The aim is to provide just under 2,600 megawatts of additional power to South Africa’s ailing grid.

However, he said projects of this kind typically had an average minimum of about 36 months before they could contribute power to the grid.

Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi accused the government of gradually privatising the country's energy at the expense of poor people.

He said there would no longer be competitive electricity tariffs.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.