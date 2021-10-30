Saftu rejects announcement that power from IPPs will be added to grid
Saftu has rejected Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's announcement that more electricity would be added to the national grid from independent power producers.
Mantashe unveiled the names of 25 preferred bidder projects who have been appointed to produce renewable energy on Thursday.
Mantashe unveiled the names of 25 preferred bidder projects who have been appointed to produce renewable energy on Thursday.
The aim is to provide just under 2,600 megawatts of additional power to South Africa’s ailing grid.
However, he said projects of this kind typically had an average minimum of about 36 months before they could contribute power to the grid.
Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi accused the government of gradually privatising the country's energy at the expense of poor people.
He said there would no longer be competitive electricity tariffs.
