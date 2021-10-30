Ramaphosa: Eskom power crisis won’t hurt ANC at the polls

Meanwhile, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa believes the ongoing power crisis won't hurt his party at the polls.

This comes as Eskom announced rolling blackouts last week that lasted until Friday.

However, the power utility suspended power cuts on Friday two days before the municipal elections, saying that generation capacity had improved.

Speaking on the side-lines of an election campaign in Ivory Park on Saturday, Ramaphosa said the country's power crisis won't affect the elections.

“Will it have a negative impact on the elections? I will think not, because people understand where we are. They are angry, but at the same time, they have come to understand and internalise the explanations that have been given.”

He told also told journalists that Eskom doesn't have an easy task ahead of it, but it's a vital one.

“I am putting a lot of pressure on them, however, they must stabilise the electricity system in our country because our people deserve a stable electricity system.”

The Independent Electoral Commission said it's highly satisfied with the way the process is working out.

There's only been one red flag the commission has noted so far out of Camperdown in KwaZulu-Natal.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo saidd they're now working with police and other authorities to resolve the situation.

“We’re working together with security agencies and should be able to open those voting stations because there are people who have applied for special voting and those people are entitled to participate.”

The weather also threw a spanner in the works in some areas with fierce winds blowing over several tents that were meant to be used as voting stations.

But Mamabolo said they managed to set them up again on time for the stations to open: “

RAMAPHOSA PRAISES MOERANE

Ramaphosa has praised newly appointed Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane for already having plans to improve problems like sewage and drains.

The small rally didn’t get rained out like Friday night’s gathering in Soweto, but the wind played havoc with the party gazebos as Ramaphosa spoke: "Whoops whoops. Sorry about that. The wind is strong."

Ramaphosa told a few hundred people gathered on the Kopanong Sports Grounds that the ANC has renewed itself and has asked the communities themselves to choose their councillor candidates.

He introduced three ward councillor candidates to the crowd, from ward 77 in Ivory Park and surrounds.

He also had the mayor up on the stage and said Moerane has, in his short time in office, drawn up plans for the city: “He is diligent, even though he was recently appointed he is going around everywhere and walking everywhere with a plan.”

Most polls show that the ANC is again likely to get below 50% of the vote in the city.

