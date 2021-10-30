Proteas secure second win at the T20 Cricket World Cup

Quinton de Kock returned to the starting line-up to replace Heinrich Klaasen after missing the previous match.

JOHANNESBURG – The Proteas secured their second win at the T20 Cricket World Cup.

The South Africans won the toss and elected to field.

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka hit a well-paced 72 runs for 58 balls as Sri Lanka posted 142 all out.

However, it was the Proteas bowlers who succeeded with the ball. Tabraiz Shamsi showed why he’s the number one ranked T20 bowler as he took 3/17 which included two superb caught & bowled wickets. Dwaine Pretorius dominated the death overs finishing with 3/17 while Anrich Nortje took 2/27.

In reply the Proteas continued to leak wickets at regular intervals, culminating in Wanindu Hasaranga securing a wicket hat-trick as he dismissed the South Africans middle order of Aiden Markram (19), Temba Bavuma (46) and Pretorius (0). Going into the final over the Sri Lankans needed to defend 15 runs. Up stepped David Miller who struck two sixes while Kagiso Rabada ended it with a boundary.

The South Africans beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets – Shamsi winning the Player of the match trophy.

Next up the Proteas play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday.

