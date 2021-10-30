Polls open for special votes ahead of local government elections

This local government election is seen by many as the most important since the advent of democracy.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who successfully applied to cast a special vote this weekend will now get the opportunity to do so with this local government election seen by many as the most important since the advent of democracy.

Voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday with the rest of the public casting their ballots on Monday.

Political parties spent the week trying to convince voters that they are the correct choice but issues such as service delivery, electricity and water provision have given South Africans something to think about.

