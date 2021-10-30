Go

Mother of Lotus River girl grateful for donations towards corneal transplant

13-year-old Thyneeca Adonis had lost 90% vision in her right eye and 50% in her left and was diagnosed with keratoconus last month.

A Lotus River girl who feared she would go blind has thanked all those who have supported her. Picture: Eyewitness News
A Lotus River girl who feared she would go blind has thanked all those who have supported her. Picture: Eyewitness News
25 minutes ago

A Lotus River girl who feared she would go blind has thanked all those who have supported her.

13-year-old Thyneeca Adonis had lost 90% vision in her right eye and 50% in her left and was diagnosed with keratoconus last month.

After Eyewitness News reported the story, generous donors raised over a R104,000 for the young girl to receive a corneal transplant.

Her mother, Elizanne Adonis, said, “I never expected this to happen, ever! I know that I put the target as R100,000 in my mind but I thought we were not even going to reach that.”

Thyneeca said she looked forward to excelling in her studies, as she planned to be a doctor.

“I want to work at Red Cross Childcare because I love children.”

She promised her supporters to make them proud.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA