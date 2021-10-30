Mother of Lotus River girl grateful for donations towards corneal transplant

13-year-old Thyneeca Adonis had lost 90% vision in her right eye and 50% in her left and was diagnosed with keratoconus last month.

A Lotus River girl who feared she would go blind has thanked all those who have supported her.

After Eyewitness News reported the story, generous donors raised over a R104,000 for the young girl to receive a corneal transplant.