Mother of Lotus River girl grateful for donations towards corneal transplant
13-year-old Thyneeca Adonis had lost 90% vision in her right eye and 50% in her left and was diagnosed with keratoconus last month.
A Lotus River girl who feared she would go blind has thanked all those who have supported her.
After Eyewitness News reported the story, generous donors raised over a R104,000 for the young girl to receive a corneal transplant.
Her mother, Elizanne Adonis, said, “I never expected this to happen, ever! I know that I put the target as R100,000 in my mind but I thought we were not even going to reach that.”
Thyneeca said she looked forward to excelling in her studies, as she planned to be a doctor.
“I want to work at Red Cross Childcare because I love children.”
She promised her supporters to make them proud.
