Moerane: JHB could be free from stages 1, 2 load shedding within 1 week

City Power managers wrote a letter to Eskom on Friday saying that it can generate enough power from Kelvin Power Station, which is an independent power producer.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane on Saturday said Johannesburg could be free from stage one and two load shedding within a week if Eskom accepts City Power's explanation.

Moerane said: “The CEO of City Power went to the group head of distribution to be exempted from stages 1 and 2. It’s a matter we have sent with proof that our IPP, Kelvin Power Station, has ramped up output of 220-240 megawatts. So it is enough to avert stages 1 and 2. But Eskom needs to respond and we will continue to keep engaging with them. We have gone to the level of engaging the minister and the CEO and we are confident we will find each other.”

