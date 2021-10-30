Hill-Lewis: I am confident about my chances of being CT mayor Hill-Lewis was present at Pinelands High School in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon as DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille cast her special vote. Democratic Alliance

Elections 2021 CAPE TOWN/ GQEBERHA - DA mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis said he feels confident about his chances but admits his nerves are shot. Hill-Lewis was present at Pinelands High School in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon as DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille cast her special vote. On Friday, he wrapped up the party's local government election campaign in Cravenby Estate accompanied by DA federal leader John Steenhuisen. He said: “I am feeling confident, I think the response from the city has been very lovely and the residents have been very encouraging. But at the same time, these elections come down to turnout. It’s all good to hear people say they will vote for the DA, but unless if they come out on Monday, then it doesn’t count.” #LGE2021 Zille says shell also be watching her partys performance in the LGE in Gqeberha. SF pic.twitter.com/mwj7aq7Gie EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2021

WE WILL RETAIN MAJORITY VOTE IN CT

DA veteran Helen Zille said she is confident the party will retain its majority in the City of Cape Town.

She was accompanied by the DA ward councillor Riad Davids.

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has thrown her full backing behind the party’s mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis, who was also present at Pinelands High after she cast her special vote.

She told journalists that there’s no contest if you compare what the DA has to offer to that of the ANC.

“Capetonians know that the choice is between the blue and the yellow. The yellow party can’t point to a single government that they’ve run well in the whole of South Africa. The DA can point to many examples.”

She’s also voiced her concern and unhappiness with the IEC: “I am very concerned about the IEC. They have also been subject to cadre deployment for the longest time, and we’ve seen that with bending over in all sorts of directions to enable the ANC to reregister its candidates when they missed the deadline.”

The party’s also setting its sights on Nelson Mandela Bay.

Zille believes this is the last chance the metro has. She said it’s a broken City but it’s not irreversible.

SMOOTH SAILING IN GQEBERHA

It hasn't been all smooth sailing for some special voters in Gqeberha and surrounds with some elderly being turned away at polling stations.

Party representatives monitoring the process in KwaNobuhle said a number of special voter registrations were not properly captured.

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has slammed the IEC for the inconvenience.

While the Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of special vote home visit registrations. But for some who went to polling stations they were not so lucky.

PAC party representative Yanga Goniwe said those turned away will have no choice but to come back on Monday.

“Because most of the elderly people were turned away, because they’re told they don’t appear on the special vote list.”

One South Africa Movement’s Mmusi Maimane said he received the same reports in KwaNobuhle and has blamed it entirely on the IEC.

“I said before that the greatest risk to these elections is the IEC itself. Its readiness, its ability to execute an election. So, we’ve had mixed reports. Other people suggest that it’s been seamless for them. In other places where I’ve been speaking to people, they can’t express their vote.”

Special voting will end on Sunday at 5pm.

‘I DON’T SEE WHY I SHOULD VOTE’

Political parties are vying for last minute votes outside a voting station in Thembalethu’s Ward 12.

Further down Tabata Street, some residents say they’re still not sold on why they should vote or who to vote for.

“No, I am not going to vote, because I don’t see why I should vote,” one resident said. While another said: “We have a lot of complaints, like no electricity and no proper roads.”

EFF ward councillor candidate Luvuyo Ncamile said there’s been very little development in the community.

“Every time it is elections, people have been getting promises which have not been happening. So, we as the EFF want to implement and give our people dignified service delivery.”

The ANC’s councillor candidate Eric Mdaka said for the next local government term, making electricity available to all residents is key.

