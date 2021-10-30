ANC scrambles to reclaim party majority as special votes pour in
JOHANNESBURG - Several hours into the first day of special votes and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has been briefing the nation on progress so far.
The IEC received a record number of special vote applications this year with more than 1.1 million approved for this weekend.
Almost half of these involved home visits to the elderly or infirm.
In the Western Cape, one of the addresses on the IEC's list was Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah.
The Tutus came outside to greet the media after theyd voted.
Tutu formed part of the 46,000 home visits planned over the next two days in the Western Cape alone.
VOTING FOR THE FUTURE
Pacaltsdorp residents in George marking their crosses have emphasised the importance of voting to secure a better future for their children.
The IEC said just over 115,600 registered voters in the Cape were approved for special votes over the weekend.
88-year-old, Annie Botha, explained her children’s future depend on the vote she came to cast.
She said, “I don’t know how long I’m still going to live. I have children, I’m a great grandmother, may the Lord help that things will get better for us but all politics are confusing.”
At a voting station in Pacaltsdorp, in George, 88-year-old Annie Botha, says there are so many things that need to be fixed in the community. Her friend, Orah Parks, helped her get to the voting station.
HOPES TO REBUILD STRONGHOLDS
ANC Deputy President David Mabuza is back in Tshwane where his party is hoping to retake with a clear majority.
The ANC got a bloody nose in the last local government elections, losing its clear majority and the runup to these elections has been far from smooth marred by internal party squabbles and violence.
Three weeks ago, Tshepo Motaung was murdered in Mabopane and another candidate is reportedly in hiding after three branch members were killed.
Mabuza has been to the area several times in recent weeks and is due to address a public meeting on Saturday.
Finals of the final push!!! On the Campaign Trail with the Deputy President of the ANC Cde David Mabuza!!
Sekusele kancane!!
Sekusele kancane!!
Mayibuye iTshwane Mayibuye