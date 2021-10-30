Go

ANC scrambles to reclaim party majority as special votes pour in

Several hours into the first day of special votes and the IEC has been briefing the nation on progress so far.

Kevin Brandt Edwin Ntshidi Carien du Plessis 18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several hours into the first day of special votes and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has been briefing the nation on progress so far.

The IEC received a record number of special vote applications this year with more than 1.1 million approved for this weekend.

Almost half of these involved home visits to the elderly or infirm.

In the Western Cape, one of the addresses on the IEC's list was Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah.

Tutu formed part of the 46,000 home visits planned over the next two days in the Western Cape alone.

VOTING FOR THE FUTURE

Pacaltsdorp residents in George marking their crosses have emphasised the importance of voting to secure a better future for their children.

The IEC said just over 115,600 registered voters in the Cape were approved for special votes over the weekend.

88-year-old, Annie Botha, explained her children’s future depend on the vote she came to cast.

She said, “I don’t know how long I’m still going to live. I have children, I’m a great grandmother, may the Lord help that things will get better for us but all politics are confusing.”

HOPES TO REBUILD STRONGHOLDS

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza is back in Tshwane where his party is hoping to retake with a clear majority.

The ANC got a bloody nose in the last local government elections, losing its clear majority and the runup to these elections has been far from smooth marred by internal party squabbles and violence.

Three weeks ago, Tshepo Motaung was murdered in Mabopane and another candidate is reportedly in hiding after three branch members were killed.

Mabuza has been to the area several times in recent weeks and is due to address a public meeting on Saturday.

ANC HAS BEEN FORGIVEN

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is adamant that communities across the country understand and have forgiven the party for its numerous failures in government.

Ramaphosa speaking at Soweto’s Thokoza Park on Friday told crowds the governing party was humbled and will work even harder to build a better society.

At least 130 municipalities were said to be near collapse in the country with many of those being under the ANC’s watch.

The party wants to remain in charge of the majority of the country’s municipalities as well as claw back some of the support it lost during the 2016 local government elections.

