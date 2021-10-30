ANC has the will and ability to change, says Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa insists his party is prepared to stay the course and work even harder to right its wrongs in South Africa.
Ramaphosa addressed supporters at the Thokoza Park, Soweto, on Friday as the party held its final rally ahead of the 1 November elections.
He said the party was confronted about its own failings in local government but that many still said they loved the ANC and wanted to see its efforts to renew itself succeed.
Ramaphosa said people saw that the ANC had the will and ability to change.
#Siyanqoba | We need to be strong and we need to be firm. We know that only an organisation with a proven track record in building a non-racial, non-sexist & democratic society can ensure we complete the process of fundamental social & economic transformation we have started.#VoteANC (@MYANC) October 29, 2021
NO MORE ‘JOBS FOR PALS’
Ramaphosa said there could no longer be ‘jobs for pals’, saying, “We will speedily conclude a local government skills audit and change the way in which municipal managers, chief financial officers and other senior officials are appointed. There can be no more jobs for pals.”
The ANC president said the party’s renewal process included holding officials accountable.
“Councillors must continue to live among our people and be accountable. We will not accept councillors who will run from problems. They must be intimate with the challenges our people are experiencing and work with them to resolve those challenges.”
He said local government officials must be able to live among their communities without any political interference.
He said the ANC was the only party that allowed communities to select their own candidates.
“ANC candidates have signed pledges to commit themselves that they are going to work for communities, and not themselves. Communities have chosen candidates that they know and respect, men and women with experience, skills and integrity, who will put the interests of the people above their own.”
